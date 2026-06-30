Melissa Etheridge launching the R.I.S.E. Summit to explore new treatments for addiction

Melissa Etheridge's current album is called Rise, but in November, it'll also stand for "Research, Innovation, Science, and Education."

Melissa will launch the first R.I.S.E. Summit, which is being hosted by her charity, the Etheridge Foundation, on Nov. 12 in Irvine, California. She established it in 2020 after her son succumbed to opioid addiction.

"As many of you know, this work is deeply personal to me," Melissa says in a statement. "After losing my son Beckett, I knew I wanted to do something to help other families find hope and new ways to heal."

The R.I.S.E. Summit will focus on innovative new treatments for addiction, including the use of psychedelics. Melissa will host a fireside chat on that topic with an addiction expert, Dr. Gabor Maté, who will also discuss the larger issues of addiction, recovery, trauma and healing.

You can learn more about the summit and buy tickets with early-bird pricing at EtheridgeFoundation.org.

Melissa is currently on tour with country music legend Wynonna Judd; she's donating $1 from every ticket sold to her foundation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.