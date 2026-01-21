Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl with husband Daryl Sabara via surrogate

Meghan Trainor is a mom of three.

The "Still Don't Care" singer, 33, announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she welcomed a baby girl with husband Daryl Sabara via surrogate on Jan. 18, 2026.

"Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," Trainor began in the caption of her post. "We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible."

She continued, "We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl."

Trainor, who is already a mom to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, added that her family is "over the moon in love with this precious girl."

"Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name," she said. "We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all."

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Trainor for additional comment.

The singer has always wanted a big family. In 2021, after the birth of her first son, Riley, she told People that she's "ready for three more kids!"

The news of Trainor's growing family was met with cheer in the comments by famous celebs, including Khloe Kardashian, Zara Larsson, Jessie J and more.

"Congrats to your beautiful family," Larsson wrote.

Jessie J added, "My [heart] is bursting for you all."

Trainor will release her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, on April 24, 2026. It includes the single, "Still Don't Care."

