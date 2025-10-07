Maybe *now* she'll write him a love song: Sara Bareilles weds longtime boyfriend

Sara Bareilles is living her own personal "Love Song" — she and her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, have gotten married.

The "Brave" singer posted photos from her big day on Instagram, writing, "We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful."

The photos show that the couple had an outdoor wedding in a rural location. The ceremony included their adorable dog, who walked down the aisle in front of them in a little tuxedo. According to a previous post by Tippett, the wedding took place Oct. 4.

Sara and Joe met in 2015 while working on Sara's musical Waitress. They started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement on Instagram Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2024, People asked Sara if she planned to play any of her own songs at her wedding. She said, "Absolutely not. I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond. So I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!" No word on whether she actually did perform at the event.

