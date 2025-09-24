Maybe it's Miley: Miley Cyrus reimagines iconic Maybelline jingle for new campaign

Miley Cyrus and Maybelline: two great icons.

Miley is the new global spokesperson for the makeup brand. As part of her campaign, she's reimagined the famous "Maybe it's Maybelline" jingle, "Maybe she's born with it/ Maybe it's Maybelline."

"I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is. To take something so iconic and make it mine — it's powerful and personal," Miley says in a statement.

"This partnership brings together two core parts of me. You can't erase makeup from music. Within music, there's performance and honesty — makeup enhances both," she continues. "It's how I tell my truth without saying a word. Maybelline shares my belief that makeup should be expressive, ever-evolving."

Miley will be the face of Maybelline products including Sky High mascara, which she calls "my go-to." She's also a big fan of Instant Age Rewind Eraser concealer and Vinyl Ink lip color.

"I think this campaign shows that beauty is fluid, that confidence can look a million different ways, and that you were born with it all along," she adds.

In a video on Maybelline's website, Miley says of redoing the jingle, "You asked me for three seconds. We wrote a whole song." She describes the song and quotes some of the lyrics, and you can hear the song being played in the background, but the only part you can hear clearly is, "Maybe it's Maybelline."

