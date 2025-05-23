Matchbox Twenty marks 25th anniversary of hit-packed sophomore album 'Mad Season'

Matchbox Twenty's second album, Mad Season, is now 25 years old — and the band can hardly believe it.

"Mad Season is 25 f****** years old," they write on Instagram. "After the almost unthinkable good fortune we had with our first album, we were assured that we would have the 'sophomore slump' with album #2. Everyone underestimated our fans."

Indeed, Mad Season was a huge success, reaching #3 on the chart and eventually selling over 4 million copies in the U.S. alone. It spun off a string of singles, including the band's first and only #1 hit, "Bent," plus the top-five single "If You're Gone," and the title track and "Last Beautiful Girl," both of which were big radio hits.

"Looking back, we were babies," the band's message continues. "To us, that record sounds like us 'trying' at times, but the songs feel like old friends to us. As we start our next chapter, so many years later, these milestones seem to mean more and more. Thank you to all of you for allowing us to know what that feels like."

Matchbox Twenty's most recent album was 2023's Where the Light Goes. Singer Rob Thomas will release All Night Days, his first non-Christmas solo album since 2019, this summer.

