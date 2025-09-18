Maroon 5 wants to help keep your 'Memories' alive

Maroon 5's upcoming tour is offering a way for fans to keep their cherished "memories" of loved ones alive.

As Adam Levine explains in an Instagram Reel, the band has created a special website where you can upload a photo of "anybody that you miss, that you've lost." You can post more than one photo. Then, when the band plays their hit "Memories" in concert, they'll show those photos on their big video screen in montage form.

"It'll be super, super special," Adam says of the moment, adding that they "can't wait to share it with you guys."

Maroon 5's song "Memories," based on Pachelbel's "Canon in D Major," was released in September 2019 and was eventually included on their 2021 album, Jordi. Both the song and the album's title paid tribute to Jordan Feldstein, the band's manager, who died in 2017 of a pulmonary embolism. It peaked at #2 on the Hot 100.

Maroon 5's Love Is Like tour, in support of their new album of the same name, gets underway Oct. 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

