Maroon 5 return with new song and video, 'Priceless'

Maroon 5 is back with their first new song since 2023's "Middle Ground."

"Priceless," from their upcoming eighth album, is a collaboration with LISA, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK and a White Lotus star. The video that goes along with it is a nod to the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where Adam Levine and LISA play assassins who are hired to kill each other. After flirting with each other, they pursue each other through a building and then have a knock-down, drag-out fight, which ends in a slow dance.

In a statement, Levine says, "It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long ... I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it."

He adds, "I actually got a little emotional recording ‘cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying: ‘Hey, we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”

Guitarist James Valentine adds, "I got super emotional when Adam sent me the original demo of 'Priceless,' because for me the sound represents Maroon 5's earlier days. I joined the band in 2001 so when I was seeing them play in 2000, 'Priceless' gave me the same sort of excitement, from the chords to overall vibe. I was super stoked on it and it established the writing and sound for our upcoming album."

The band will release details of the album, as well as a world tour, soon.

