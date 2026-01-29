Mariah Carey's future plans: more residencies, two movies

Mariah Carey will be honored Friday as the MusiCares Person of the Year, recognized not only for her musical achievements but also her philanthropy. The diva, who released a long-awaited album in 2025, earned her first MTV VMA, completed a Las Vegas holiday residency and set a new record for the longest-running #1 hit, has even bigger plans ahead, Billboard reports.

According to Billboard, Mariah's holiday residency grossed $8 million. She told the publication she is now "thinking about doing residencies in different countries in Europe." She wouldn't be the first to take that route — Adele staged a residency in Munich, Germany, a couple of years ago, and the Backstreet Boys are set to do one this fall in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Mariah also revealed she's working on a documentary with Sony Pictures, as well as a biopic based on her 2020 bestselling autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The film will be directed Lee Daniels, who previously worked with Mariah on Precious and The Butler.

Before turning to those projects, Mariah will take centerstage at the MusiCares event, which will feature performances by Teddy Swims, Charlie Puth, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Foo Fighters and more. She is also scheduled to sing at the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 6

