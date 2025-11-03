Mariah Carey ushers in the holiday season with new 'It’s Time' video

In this Nov. 6, 2024, file photo, Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, in Highland, Calif. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey, FILE)

The holiday season has officially begun, at least according to Mariah Carey.

Right at midnight on November 1, the pop icon released her latest "It's Time" video, marking the unofficial start of Christmas festivities.

The annual clip, which has become a viral tradition in recent years, features Carey declaring the end of Halloween and the arrival of her favorite time of year.

This year, the singer teamed up with comedian and actor Billy Eichner for a new take on the holiday countdown, created in partnership with Sephora.

The video opens with Carey in an angel costume announcing that Halloween "slayed," before adding with a wink, "But now … it's time."

Her moment is interrupted when she discovers her vanity in disarray and calls out, "Spill the tea, who's the thief?"

Eichner then appears, dressed as an elf and holding her beauty products. "Bad news, Mariah Carey," he says. "The elves are striking this year. Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell. Santa's helper quit, and I'm pawning all this so I can afford elf therapy."

Carey isn't fazed. "You can't cancel Christmas," she fires back, before freezing Eichner in place and declaring, "It's time!" as the familiar notes of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" begin to play.

