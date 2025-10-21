Mariah Carey is the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year

In September, Mariah Carey won the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Now she's set to receive another prestigious honor in January.

Two nights before the Grammy Awards, Mariah will be honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year at a gala benefit and tribute concert at the LA Convention Center Jan. 30. The award is given out every year by MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, to honor artists for their career achievements and their philanthropy.

"I'm so honored to be named the 2026 @musicares Person of the Year," Mariah wrote on Instagram. "Grateful to be celebrated through this special #GRAMMY Week event, raising vital funds to support the music community year-round."

Not only has Mariah had a record-breaking music career, but as MusiCares Executive Director Theresa Wolters notes, she has "used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment, or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity."

Specifically, Mariah has partnered with the Fresh Air Fund to launch Camp Mariah, which supports underserved youth. She's also "championed initiatives advancing health, education and social welfare," including providing relief for communities impacted by Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19.

"[Mariah's] artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times," says Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night."

Past recipients include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, U2's Bono, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney.

The event usually features performances by stars across multiple genres of music, all performing the songs of the honoree. The lineup will be announced at a later date. Tables and tickets are available for purchase now.

