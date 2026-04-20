Madonna's manager isn't sure she'll tour behind 'Confessions II'

Madonna performs onstage during The Celebration Tour at Copacabana beach on May 4, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Now that Madonna has officially announced her new album Confessions II, and she debuted one of the songs onstage during a surprise Coachella performance, fans are naturally wondering if the Queen of Pop will now take her show on the road. Well, according to her manager, the answer to that is TBD.

"I'm not sure yet," Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, told Variety when asked if she plans to tour behind the record. Asked if he'd like to see her tour, Guy said, "I want to see her happy so whatever makes her happy, I'm all there."

Guy also commented on Madonna's Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter on Saturday night. "Madonna told me that she and Sabrina talked about it,” he said. “It was not my idea. It was a brilliant idea and I think the core of it is what was shown last night, which is love.”

"I mean, I don’t think my feet touched the ground. It was so beautiful," he added. "I loved seeing the joy that she had. It was emotional."

As previously reported, it had been 20 years since Madonna had last performed at Coachella. Back in 2006, she sang songs from Confessions on a Dance Floor in the Dance Tent, wearing the same corset and boots she rocked during the Sabrina team-up.

Madonna's most recent tour, Celebration, ran from 2023 to 2024 and grossed over $225 million.

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