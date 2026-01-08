Madonna stars in, records Italian pop classic for new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance campaign

Madonna embraces her Italian heritage in a new recording she's created especially for a new Dolce & Gabbana fragrance campaign.

Madonna stars in the new campaign for two new scents that are joining the fashion house's The One fragrance line. The ad is soundtracked by the Queen of Pop's new version of "La Bambola," a 1968 Italian pop classic by Patty Pravo. The title of the song translates to "The Doll." According to Dolce & Gabbana, it marks the first time Madonna has sung in Italian. The song is now available on streaming services.

Gianluca Toniolo, the COO of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, told WWD, "We picked a celebrity that has always been very close to Dolce & Gabbana and its history; she's been part of this brand's legacy." He added, "When you look for a talent to embody the concept of being 'The One,' well, that's what she's been doing for 30 years."

In the ad, Madonna is being romanced by one man while a younger man looks on with envy. Madonna is seen sketching the young man in the nude; later, when she and the first man are embracing on a bed, the young man comes in, takes off his shirt and stands in front of the bed, as if he's planning to join them. Lingerie, a blindfold and fire are also part of the steamy video.

