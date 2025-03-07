Madonna says it 'breaks my heart' to 'witness the pain' of trans community

On Thursday Madonna reposted a photo of herself hugging transgender actress Karla Sofía Gascón. On Friday she decried the marginalization of trans people on her Instagram Story.

"It breaks my heart to witness the pain of Trans-people who are not accepted by society by a society that fears them because they are different," she wrote. "How can we know what it feels like? Have walked in their shoes?"

Madonna referenced the general division in the U.S. at this moment. "The Lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all time high," she writes. "The excitement people get from watching people go down or be silenced, be blacklisted/is disturbing. The enjoyment we get from other people's pain is a sin."

She concludes, "Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving To be the better version of themselves!"

As previously reported, Gascón wrote in a post on Thursday, "Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me ... and for your words of love and strength. I love you."

