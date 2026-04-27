Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter team up for 'Bring Your Love'

Madonna performs with Sabrina Carpenter during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter are bringing fans more love after sharing the stage during weekend two of Coachella.

The two have announced a new song together, "Bring Your Love," coming out April 30 at 3 p.m. PT. "We've got something to say about it," they captioned their joint Instagram post.

They first performed the then-unnamed track during Sabrina’s April 18 Coachella set. They also sang Madonna's hits "Vogue" and "Like a Prayer.”

"Madonna ..…I've got something i wanna talk about!" Sabrina wrote in a post following the show. "thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time."

Madonna's upcoming album, Confessions II, a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, comes out July 3.

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