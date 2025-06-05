Madonna to release long-rumored 'Ray of Light' companion album 'Veronica Electronica'

Madonna is finally releasing something that her fans have been talking about for more than two decades.

Veronica Electronica is an eight-track release that Madonna originally envisioned as a companion remix album to her smash Ray of Light LP. It was supposed to come out in 1998, but was put on hold because Ray of Light continued to spin off successful singles on its way to selling over 16 million copies worldwide.

Now, Veronica Electronica will finally see the Ray of Light of day on July 25. It'll be available on silver vinyl and digitally. If you order from Madonna.com or Rhino.com, you'll also receive an exclusive silver Mylar lithograph. A track from the album, "Skin (The Collaboration Remix Edit)," is out now.

The eight tracks include newly edited versions of club remixes by William Orbit, BT and Victor Calderone, plus the original demo of "Gone, Gone, Gone," a previously unreleased recording that Madonna produced with Rick Nowels.

Here's the track listing:

"Drowned World/Substitute For Love" – BT & Sasha Bucklodge Ashram New Edit

"Ray Of Light" – Sasha Twilo Mix Edit

"Skin" – The Collaboration Remix Edit

"Nothing Really Matters" – Club 69 Speed Mix Meets The Dub

"Sky Fits Heaven" – Victor Calderone Future New Edit

"Frozen" – Widescreen Mix and Drums

"The Power Of Good-Bye" – Fabien's Good God Mix Edit

"Gone, Gone, Gone" – Original Demo Version

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.