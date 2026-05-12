Madonna to premiere 'Confessions II'-related 'visual work' at Tribeca Festival

Madonna has a confession: She'll be appearing at the Tribeca Festival in June.

To go along with her upcoming album, Confessions II, Madonna will premiere a "visual work" that's a little over 10 minutes long. Soundtracked to the first six tracks of the album, it's a story that unfolds over six chapters and documents what's described as a "f*****-up night out that's remembered not for what happened, but for how it felt."

Among the songs included are the two that have been released from the album so far: "I Feel Free" and "Bring Your Love."

Directed by David Torso and Solomon Chase, the film shows Madonna being "ambushed, pursued and ultimately worshipped" by "a roving squad of camera-wielding femmes" in a variety of settings, including a car, a club bathroom and an arena.

After the screening, which will take place June 5 at New York's Beacon Theatre, Madonna will appear for a conversation with the directors and Jimmy Fallon.

Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal says in a statement, "Madonna has spent decades proving that reinvention is its own art form. Confessions II feels immersive, provocative, and completely of the moment, while still channeling the kind of nightlife mythology only she could create."

Confessions II the album is due July 3.

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