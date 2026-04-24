Madonna partners with Grindr app to promote 'Confessions II'

For her new album Confessions II, Madonna is doing something special for her most loyal fans: the queer community.

Ahead of the July 3 release of the album, Madonna is partnering with the Grindr LGBTQ+ social networking app, which describes itself as the "Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket," for exclusive content, in-app experiences and a limited-edition picture disc version of the album. The in-app takeover will include additional limited drops and behind-the-scenes access to the Queen of Pop's world.

"Grindr drives connections, shapes culture, and builds community – and no one embodies that spirit quite like Madonna," says Grindr CEO George Arison in a statement. "She has been empowering our community to Express Yourself for decades, so this feels less like a partnership and more like a homecoming."

Madonna isn't the first female pop icon to partner with the app, either: Last year, Christina Aguilera arranged for her hit "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" to replace the app's notification sound for a limited time.

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