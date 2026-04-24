Madonna partners with Grindr app to promote 'Confessions II'

Madonna, Grindr exclusive version of 'Confessions II' (Courtesy of People's Revolution)
By Andrea Dresdale

For her new album Confessions II, Madonna is doing something special for her most loyal fans: the queer community.

Ahead of the July 3 release of the album, Madonna is partnering with the Grindr LGBTQ+ social networking app, which describes itself as the "Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket," for exclusive content, in-app experiences and a limited-edition picture disc version of the album. The in-app takeover will include additional limited drops and behind-the-scenes access to the Queen of Pop's world.

"Grindr drives connections, shapes culture, and builds community – and no one embodies that spirit quite like Madonna," says Grindr CEO George Arison in a statement. "She has been empowering our community to Express Yourself for decades, so this feels less like a partnership and more like a homecoming."

Madonna isn't the first female pop icon to partner with the app, either: Last year, Christina Aguilera arranged for her hit "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)" to replace the app's notification sound for a limited time.

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