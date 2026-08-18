Madonna leads MTV VMA nominations; Taylor Swift close behind

Many of Madonna's career-defining moments have come on the MTV Video Music Awards, dating back to the very first one in 1984. So, it's fitting that she's this year's leading nominee for the 2026 MTV VMAs.
The Queen of Pop is up for 11 Moon Persons at this year's ceremony, including video of the year for her short film, Confessions II - The Film, plus artist and song of the year, best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects. Over her career, she's won 19 VMAs; in 1986, she was the first female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.
Taylor Swift is this year's second-most nominated artist, with nine nods. She's up for video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia," which has also earned her nominations for artist of the year, best pop, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.
Taylor and Beyoncé are tied for the title of the most-awarded artist in VMA history, so if she wins even one of them, she'll have that title to herself.
Other top nominees include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, each with seven nods, and Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five apiece. LISA has four, and Shakira and Tate McRae have three.
In addition to Madonna and Taylor, the video of the year category includes Ariana's "hate that I made you love me," Bruno's "I Just Might," Sabrina's "Tears" and GENER8ION for "STORM starring Yung Lean."
The VMAs will air live from LA on Sept. 27 on CBS, and will be simulcast on MTV. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream it live. It'll be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV. Voting is open in 13 categories at Vote.MTV.com.
Here are the main nominations:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande - "hate that i made you love me" - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - "I Just Might" - Atlantic Records
GENER8ION - "STORM starring Yung Lean" - Iconoclast Music
Madonna - "Confessions II - The Film" - Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter - "Tears"- Island
Taylor Swift - "The Fate of Ophelia" - Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records
Madonna - Warner Records
Morgan Wallen - Big Loud/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Island
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
BTS - "Swim" - BIGHIT MUSIC
Ella Langley - "Choosin' Texas" - Columbia Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI - "Golden" - Republic Records/Visva Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - "Bring Your Love" - Warner Records
Olivia Dean - "Man I Need" - Island
PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson" - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE - "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - Human Re Sources
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance®
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
BEST COLLABORATION
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - "Chains & Whips"
French Montana x Max B - "Ever Since U Left Me"
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - "Bring Your Love"
PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Shakira & Burna Boy - "Dai Dai"
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - "Hard Part"
BEST POP
Ariana Grande - "hate that i made you love me"
Charli xcx - "SS26"
LISA - "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"
Olivia Rodrigo - "drop dead"
Sabrina Carpenter - "House Tour"
Tate McRae - "Nobody's Girl"
Taylor Swift - "The Fate of Ophelia"
BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Bebe Rexha & Faithless - "New Religion"
Harry Styles - "Aperture"
Lady Gaga & Doechii - "RUNWAY"
Madonna - "Confessions II - The Film"
PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Slayyyter - "DANCE…"
Tate McRae - "Nobody's Girl"
BEST K-POP
BLACKPINK - "JUMP"
BTS - "SWIM"
CORTIS - "REDRED"
KATSEYE - "PINKY UP"
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
LISA - "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Kehlani - "Safe"
Don Toliver - "E85"
Drake - "Janice STFU"
Megan Thee Stallion - "LOVER GIRL"
Travis Scott - "DUMBO"
Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars - "I Just Might"
Chris Brown - "It Depends/Obvious"
Dave & Tems - "Raindance"
Justin Bieber - "YUKON"
Kehlani - "Folded"
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - "Is It a Crime"
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Geese - "Taxes"
mgk & Fred Durst - "FIX UR FACE"
Noah Kahan - "The Great Divide"
Olivia Rodrigo - "the cure"
SOMBR - "Homewrecker"
Tame Impala - "Dracula"
twenty one pilots - "Drag Path"
BEST LATIN
Anitta with Shakira - "Choka Choka"
Bad Bunny - "NUEVAYoL"
Fuerza Regida - "TU SANCHO"
KAROL G - "Papasito"
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - "La Perla"
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - "LA VILLA"
Shakira & Burna Boy - "Dai Dai"
BEST COUNTRY
Ella Langley - "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves - "Dry Spell"
Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Luke Combs - "Back in the Saddle"
Shaboozey - "Cowgirl"
Stella Lefty - "Boston"
Tucker Wetmore - "Brunette"
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