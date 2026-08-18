Madonna leads MTV VMA nominations; Taylor Swift close behind

Many of Madonna's career-defining moments have come on the MTV Video Music Awards, dating back to the very first one in 1984. So, it's fitting that she's this year's leading nominee for the 2026 MTV VMAs.

The Queen of Pop is up for 11 Moon Persons at this year's ceremony, including video of the year for her short film, Confessions II - The Film, plus artist and song of the year, best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects. Over her career, she's won 19 VMAs; in 1986, she was the first female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Taylor Swift is this year's second-most nominated artist, with nine nods. She's up for video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia," which has also earned her nominations for artist of the year, best pop, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Taylor and Beyoncé are tied for the title of the most-awarded artist in VMA history, so if she wins even one of them, she'll have that title to herself.

Other top nominees include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, each with seven nods, and Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five apiece. LISA has four, and Shakira and Tate McRae have three.

In addition to Madonna and Taylor, the video of the year category includes Ariana's "hate that I made you love me," Bruno's "I Just Might," Sabrina's "Tears" and GENER8ION for "STORM starring Yung Lean."

The VMAs will air live from LA on Sept. 27 on CBS, and will be simulcast on MTV. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream it live. It'll be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV. Voting is open in 13 categories at Vote.MTV.com.

Here are the main nominations:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - "hate that i made you love me" - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - "I Just Might" - Atlantic Records

GENER8ION - "STORM starring Yung Lean" - Iconoclast Music

Madonna - "Confessions II - The Film" - Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter - "Tears"- Island

Taylor Swift - "The Fate of Ophelia" - Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records

Madonna - Warner Records

Morgan Wallen - Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter - Island

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

BTS - "Swim" - BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley - "Choosin' Texas" - Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI - "Golden" - Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - "Bring Your Love" - Warner Records

Olivia Dean - "Man I Need" - Island

PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson" - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE - "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - Human Re Sources

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance®

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

BEST COLLABORATION

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - "Chains & Whips"

French Montana x Max B - "Ever Since U Left Me"

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - "Bring Your Love"

PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

Shakira & Burna Boy - "Dai Dai"

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - "Hard Part"

BEST POP

Ariana Grande - "hate that i made you love me"

Charli xcx - "SS26"

LISA - "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

Olivia Rodrigo - "drop dead"

Sabrina Carpenter - "House Tour"

Tate McRae - "Nobody's Girl"

Taylor Swift - "The Fate of Ophelia"

BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless - "New Religion"

Harry Styles - "Aperture"

Lady Gaga & Doechii - "RUNWAY"

Madonna - "Confessions II - The Film"

PinkPantheress - "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

Slayyyter - "DANCE…"

Tate McRae - "Nobody's Girl"

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK - "JUMP"

BTS - "SWIM"

CORTIS - "REDRED"

KATSEYE - "PINKY UP"

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)

LISA - "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Kehlani - "Safe"

Don Toliver - "E85"

Drake - "Janice STFU"

Megan Thee Stallion - "LOVER GIRL"

Travis Scott - "DUMBO"

Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars - "I Just Might"

Chris Brown - "It Depends/Obvious"

Dave & Tems - "Raindance"

Justin Bieber - "YUKON"

Kehlani - "Folded"

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - "Is It a Crime"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Geese - "Taxes"

mgk & Fred Durst - "FIX UR FACE"

Noah Kahan - "The Great Divide"

Olivia Rodrigo - "the cure"

SOMBR - "Homewrecker"

Tame Impala - "Dracula"

twenty one pilots - "Drag Path"

BEST LATIN

Anitta with Shakira - "Choka Choka"

Bad Bunny - "NUEVAYoL"

Fuerza Regida - "TU SANCHO"

KAROL G - "Papasito"

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - "La Perla"

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - "LA VILLA"

Shakira & Burna Boy - "Dai Dai"

BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley - "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves - "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"

Luke Combs - "Back in the Saddle"

Shaboozey - "Cowgirl"

Stella Lefty - "Boston"

Tucker Wetmore - "Brunette"

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