Madonna lands 13th UK #1 album with 'Confessions II'

Madonna has landed a new #1 in the U.K.

Her latest release, Confessions II, tops the U.K. Official Albums Chart this week, making it her 13th chart-topper.

The new #1 makes Madonna the first female artist in the U.K. to have a #1 record in each of the last five decades. She’s also now tied with Elvis Presley for fifth place when it comes to overall U.K. #1 albums.

Madonna earned her first #1 album in 1984 with her sophomore release, Like a Virgin. Her last #1 was MDNA, which came out in 2012.

Madonna is actually sitting on top of several U.K. charts. Confessions II is also #1 on the U.K. Official Sales, Official Vinyl Albums and Official Dance Albums charts.

Confessions II is the long-awaited sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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