Madonna hangs with Jagger, holds Oscar from her 'favorite' movie during Oscars after-party

Madonna didn't attend this year's Academy Awards, but she did throw her annual Oscars party with her manager, Guy Oseary. On Tuesday she shared photos of the star-studded night, including one of her posing with a musician who's even more famous than she is.

"Throwing an Oscar party every year with my manager is challenging, stressful and time-consuming. But we always pull it off in the end," she wrote on Instagram. "I got to spend time with people that I love and admire !!" One of them was rock legend Mick Jagger, who posed with his arm around the Queen of Pop. Jagger was a presenter during the Oscars ceremony.

Madonna added that the "highlight" for her was "sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Perez, my favorite film this year!!!" In one of the photos she's holding his Oscar, which he won for co-writing the best original song winner, "El Mal."

Another highlight, she added, was "watching Lil Wayne perform!!!"

There were no pictures of the rapper in Madonna's post, but we do see her with Julia Garner, who's rumored to be playing Madonna in her upcoming biopic, as well as with her twin daughters Stella and Estere and her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Madonna recently wiped her Instagram; she'd previously teased that she was recording a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

