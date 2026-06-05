Madonna gets into the groove with free NYC Times Square performance, debuts new song

Madonna performs in New York's Times Square, June 4, 2026 (Alex Antonioni)
By Andrea Dresdale

You can dance for inspiration -- in New York's Times Square.

That's where Madonna got into the groove Thursday night, putting on a free concert for more than 50,000 fans. She performed a new track from her upcoming album Confessions II -- "Love Sensation" -- along with the previously released songs "I Feel So Free" and "Bring Your Love." She also treated the crowd to three songs from her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor: "Hung Up," "Get Together" and "I Love New York."

The performance, which doubled as a celebration of Pride Month, was livestreamed through the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr, which advertises that the footage will be available "soon" on its website.

"Thank you, New York!! You made tonight a Love Sensation! Happy Pride!" she captioned a carousel of photos from the concert on Instagram.

On Friday night, Madonna will appear at New York's Tribeca Festival to premiere a 10-minute short film featuring the first six songs from Confessions II. She'll then participate in a Q&A with the film's directors TORSO, aka David Toro and Solomon Chase, moderated by Jimmy Fallon.

Confessions II will arrive July 3.

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