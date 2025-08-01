Madonna dresses up her 1985 single for its 40th anniversary

One of Madonna's classic hits is all dressed up for its 40th anniversary.

"Dress You Up" was the final single to be released from Madonna's album Like a Virgin: It dropped on July 31, 1985. Now, it's been rereleased as part of a three-song digital single: It includes the "Dress You Up" remix/edit, a "12-inch Formal Mix" and a "Casual Instrumental Mix."

Madonna has dedicated this release of "Dress You Up" to Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, a couple who worked with Mattel designing custom Barbie dolls, including several Madonna ones. Tragically, the two died in a head-on collision on an Italian highway on July 27.

A press release reads, "Thank you for dressing up so many of your creations in Madonna iconic looks over the years." The official Barbie Instagram account wrote, "Their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece."

Madonna is currently at work at what she's hinted will be a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

