Madonna describes the 'most respectful way' to listen to new album, 'Confessions II'

Madonna wrote on Instagram Wednesday of her new album, "Confessions II is a love letter to dance music and to all the spaces and communities that create it or enjoy it. The dance floor isn't about a specific space or building, it's wherever we gather to dance, celebrate and connect." But in the same post, she recommends that when listening to the album, people not gather together.

To promote the album, Madonna has teamed with Bilt.com, which helps members earn rewards based on their monthly housing payments. In a video to promote the partnership, Madonna is asked to describe the "ideal way" fans should listen to Confessions II.

"By yourself, with nobody around and no distractions, from start to finish," she replies. "That's the most respectful way to listen to the album."

As part of her Bilt partnership, Madonna is offering Bilt members a version of the album with exclusive artwork. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of the partnership is that Bilt is paying one month of studio rent for every musician who is currently leasing space at The Music Building, a rehearsal space in midtown Manhattan where Madonna lived when she was a struggling artist with no money.

She says in a statement, "As much as I struggled when I showed up here with nothing, I look back very fondly on this time in my life. The creativity, diversity and community of artists all supporting each other while having the freedom to experiment is something I would have never experienced in another place.”

Members will also have a chance to win rent payments of up to $2,500.

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