Madonna confirms she has the jersey that Spanish soccer club's been looking for

The president of one of Spain's biggest soccer teams recently wrote an open letter to Madonna, asking her if she still had a team jersey she wore onstage in 1990 during a concert at the team's stadium. Well, it turns out the answer is yes.

In July 1990, during her Blond Ambition tour, Madonna wore the jersey of the team, Celta Vigo. In her letter, team president Marián Mouriño Terrazo wrote that the jersey has now attained mythical status, and has become "a symbol of part of the emotional heritage of our club and what it stands for." She asked Madonna to DM her if she still had the shirt -- and if not, if she knew where it was or if she'd like to help them find it.

On X, Madonna responded to the team's plea by writing, "This shirt is hanging in my archives! I am wearing and representing your team in spirit!!"

It's not clear if Madonna plans to give the shirt to the team, or keep it.

