Looks like he made it: Barry Manilow announces new shows for March

The legendary entertainer, who recently underwent surgery following a stage-one lung cancer diagnosis he disclosed in December, has announced six new arena shows scheduled for March. He'll visit Charlotte, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Lexington, Kentucky. These performances will mark Manilow's final concerts in those cities.
As previously reported, the January dates that were postponed following Manilow's announcement have been rescheduled to March and April. You can find tickets and information at BarryManilow.com.
Meanwhile, Manilow, who released the song "Once Before I Go" last year, has new music on the way in 2026.
