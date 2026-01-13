Looks like he made it: Barry Manilow announces new shows for March

Barry Manilow performs during 'Manilow: The Last Detroit Concert' at Little Caesars Arena, June, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow will continue to make the whole world sing — well, the whole U.S., anyway.

The legendary entertainer, who recently underwent surgery following a stage-one lung cancer diagnosis he disclosed in December, has announced six new arena shows scheduled for March. He'll visit Charlotte, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Lexington, Kentucky. These performances will mark Manilow's final concerts in those cities.

An artist presale for the newly announced shows begins Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More presales start Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with the remainder of the tickets going on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

As previously reported, the January dates that were postponed following Manilow's announcement have been rescheduled to March and April. You can find tickets and information at BarryManilow.com.

During each concert, Manilow will honor a local music teacher selected through online voting, presenting them with $5,000 cash and $5,000 to be used for classroom instruments.

Meanwhile, Manilow, who released the song "Once Before I Go" last year, has new music on the way in 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.