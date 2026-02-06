Lola Young playing one-off headline show in London in March

Lola Young just performed at the Grammys, and now she's heading back to her hometown of London. She's announced a special one-off show, which marks her return to an actual concert stage after taking time out of the spotlight.

"I'm going to be playing my first headline show in a while. Performing live is everything to me, and asking you, my fans, to show up for me after cancelling my tour is something I don't take for granted," she wrote on Instagram.

In September, Lola scrapped all her appearances after collapsing onstage during a festival. She then told fans she was "going away for a while" to look after her mental and physical health.

"I am planning a small intimate show in London on March 4th at The London Palladium," Lola continued of her upcoming show. "I’m aware that with this being a one-off show, that I can’t accommodate tickets for everyone who bought them previously. I can only hope that in time when I’m able to play bigger shows, that you’ll still be willing."

"Thank you all so much for believing in me, and giving me this time and space," she added. "Love you all."

Fans have until Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. ET to register online for an opportunity to get tickets.

Lola is also set to perform at Elton John's Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15.

