A live Jonas Brothers album from the JONAS20 tour? 'We're working on it!' they reveal

The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Chrys Davis).

The Jonas Brothers hit the red carpet Monday night in New York City for the premiere of their upcoming film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which debuts Friday on Disney+ and Hulu.

The trio was taking a break from their ongoing JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which has been thrilling fans since the summer with surprise special guests and collaborations -- and they're not done yet.

"It's been really gratifying for us and we're just so excited to kinda keep going for the next couple of weeks," Nick Jonas told ABC Audio. "And basically, we wrap up right before Christmas so it's full steam ahead."

The band will perform in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 22 before breaking for the holidays, but they'll be back onstage New Year's Eve in Hollywood, Florida, to ring in 2026.

The only date they have booked for 2026 is Jan. 28 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Since fans will be missing the tour by then, can we expect a live album documenting it at some point?

"Ooh, it's funny you should ask," Nick shared.

"We're working on it right now," added Joe Jonas.

"We're still live," Joe continued, referring to the fact that there are a bunch more shows to go which may make it to the finished product. "We're working on it. We're tweaking it!"

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie co-stars Chloe Bennet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox, Randall Park and the entire Jonas family, and features several brand-new songs, including the brothers' new holiday song "Coming Home This Christmas."

