Listen to Kevin Jonas' official solo debut, 'Changing'

One ongoing gag in the new Disney+/Hulu film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is that Kevin Jonas keeps telling his brothers that he wants to sing lead on a song. Now, his dream has come true in real life.

Kevin has finally released "Changing," his first official solo single, after debuting it live at Boston's Fenway Park back in August. In a statement about the song, Kevin says, "To me, it's evocative of going through the motions with life and continuously trying to improve yourself. Life keeps changing, and the song is a positive reinforcement of that idea."

Kevin sings in the song, "This coffee's cold like these same old conversations/So I keep on changing, oh, I keep on changing/Maybe I'm jaded/Maybe I'm chasing the highs to escape/So I keep changing."

"It says, ‘Don’t let things get stale,’ which is embodied in the ‘coffee’s cold’ line," Kevin notes in his statement. "You need to know when to move onto the next thing and you also need to keep moving no matter what the situation or relationship is.”

He adds on Instagram, "My first solo single is finally here. Words can't describe how much this song means to me. Being able to share it with you all now has never felt more right. I'm so grateful to everyone who helped bring this song to life and to all of you for listening, supporting, and being part of this journey with me."

