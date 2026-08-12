Lindsey Buckingham teases 'pretty interesting year' for 2027 amid Stevie Nicks reconciliation

Lindsey Buckingham performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

It’s not just Rumours: there are rumblings in the world of Fleetwood Mac.

“Next year should be a pretty interesting year,” the band’s former guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, tells E! News. “Because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

One thing we know that’s in the works is the upcoming Fleetwood Mac documentary, which was first announced back in 2024 by Apple. 2027 notably also marks the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album, which was released in 1977.

Of course, that Buckingham is involved in anything Fleetwood Mac-related nowadays is a bit of surprise given his acrimonious departure from the band in 2018, but he says their relationship has improved since then.

“We had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons,” Buckingham says. “No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

That includes reconciling with Stevie Nicks, which happened as part of the 2025 reissue of the duo’s 1973 pre-Fleetwood Mac album, Buckingham Nicks.

“Stevie and I are talking all the time now,” Buckingham says.

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