Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks release ‘Don’t Let Me Down Again’ from Buckingham Nicks reissue

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks have shared another track from the upcoming reissue of their only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks.

The artists have released the tune "Don't Let Me Down Again," which was the first single off the record when it was originally released. It is now available via digital outlets.

Buckingham Nicks is being released Sept. 19, digitally, on CD and on vinyl, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Lindsey and Stevie's career didn't initially take off after the release of Buckingham Nicks. The album wasn't a commercial success, but shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album, which led to him inviting Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

