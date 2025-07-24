Lilith Fair doc 'Building a Mystery' to stream on Hulu in September

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, a documentary about the all-female '90s music festival, is coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ this fall.

The film documents the beginnings of the groundbreaking festival, which was started by Sarah McLachlan and her team. It includes interviews taken from more than 600 hours of never-before-seen archival footage, as well as new interviews with artists, fans and festival organizers.

Among those featured are original Lilith Fair artists Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Paula Cole, Jewel, Indigo Girls and Natalie Merchant, as well as current artists who have "carried the torch," according to a press release, like Olivia Rodrigo and Brandi Carlile.

“I’m so filled with pride and nostalgia watching this film,” says Sarah in a statement. “...[T]he team have beautifully captured the magic and strength of a community of women who came together and lifted each other up to create positive change in the world. I hope the film resonates with everyone and we can continue to strive to support and champion one another.”

The film comes from ABC News Studios and actor Dan Levy's production company, and Levy notes, "Lilith Fair holds a very special place in my heart. It was one of the first spaces where I remember feeling at home. The music, the sense of community, and the power of a group of women proving an entire industry wrong were a tremendous thing to experience."

The doc will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. on Sept. 21, just a few days after Sarah releases her first studio album of new music in over a decade, Better Broken.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

