Lewis Capaldi to perform on 'GMA Summer Concert Series,' books UK/Ireland tour

After making a triumphant return to the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival over the weekend with a surprise performance, Lewis Capaldi is hitting the road, and booking TV appearances.

He'll perform on ABC's Good Morning America on July 7 as part of the show's Summer Concert Series, and he's also announced a tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

"about time I got back to work… hope to see you out there," he wrote on Instagram.

In addition to surprising the crowd at Glastonbury, Lewis also surprised fans at the OpenAir St. Gallen Festival in Switzerland on June 28. In 2023, he'd had to cancel an appearance at the festival due to his physical and mental issues. On Instagram, he posted footage of his return to the festival on Saturday, singing "Someone You Loved" as the crowd went wild.

"Had to come back and make it up to you all," he wrote.

