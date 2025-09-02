Lewis Capaldi says some celebs lied about checking on him during mental health struggles

How lousy a person do you have to be to publicly lie about how you checked on a friend who was struggling to see if they were OK? Lewis Capaldi knows.

While appearing on British radio, Lewis was asked if any of his celeb pals reached out to see how he was doing during the past two years, when he was out of the spotlight working on his mental and physical health.

"After the first Glastonbury [appearance], I got a phone call from Elton John," Lewis shared. "And he was like, 'Oh, that was a great idea to take a break' and stuff like that."

"He's a cool, cool guy," Lewis added.

Lewis was referring to his 2023 appearance at the festival. He was unable to finish singing "Someone You Loved" due to his Tourette's syndrome, so the crowd helped him through it — and it was after that show that Louis said he was going on hiatus.

Lewis also said that he spoke to his pal Niall Horan quite a bit, as they're in group chats. However, Lewis then revealed, "There were some people that said that they checked in on me, who did not check in on me."

When the interviewers pressed him to "name and shame," Lewis said, "I can't, I can't. But it was bizarre. It was really weird."

Lewis made a triumphant return to Glastonbury in June, during which he performed his new song, "Survive."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.