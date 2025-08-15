Lewis Capaldi claims Justin Bieber ghosted him, wants him to text back

Hey, Justin Bieber: Stop posting on Instagram for a second and text Lewis Capaldi back.

While appearing on London's Capital FM, Lewis told a story about how he was invited to attend a "swanky" party in LA, and when he got there, he was surrounded by famous people, including Justin Bieber. "Bieber comes over to me and he's like, 'Hey, man what's going on?' And I'm like 'you don't know who I am, you don't remember my name,'" Lewis recalled. "And he's like, 'Of course I do, it's Lewis Capaldi!'"

According to Lewis, he and Justin went on to have "this really lovely evening together," and he started convincing himself that he and the Biebs were going to be "best pals." Lewis says Justin even told him, "Hey man, make sure I get your number tomorrow."

Lewis says he proceeded to send Justin the most "sucking up" text ever, writing, "'Just wanted to jump on, bro, and say last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang with you, such a dude' -- all this stuff.”

But then, Lewis says, "He likes it, and doesn't reply to me."

"So if you're out there Bieber, wherever you are, text me back!" Lewis laughed. "Please! Bieber aired me!"

The ball's in your court now, Justin.

