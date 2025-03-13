Let The Music Play

National Music Month
By Ann Kelly

Keeping the arts alive (and free when possible) is more important than ever, and here’s a way to keep that going with a little help from our friends.

Tampa Tunes has seven different pianos placed throughout downtown Tampa as part of National Music Month. It’s the dream of Josh Holton, who had the first piano placed on 7th Avenue outside 1920 Ybor. There are now seven around town, and every piano donated is also matched up with a local artist who will paint a mural on the instrument, making it stand out even more. Holton’s goal is to unveil a piano in a new location every month. For more information, go to and to make a donation if you can, click here.

