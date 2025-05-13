Latest Taylor Swift theory may be the most believable yet

Taylor Swift fans are constantly on the lookout for some kind of Easter egg tipping them off to a major announcement, but this time they may actually be onto something.

Swift's online store has a banner with photos labeled apparel, music, accessories and sale. What does that spell? AMAS, as in American Music Awards. What's more, there are 12 items on the website that are 26% off, which is oddly specific. Well, oddly specific until you realize that the AMAs are taking place May 26 and whatever album Taylor releases next will be her 12th.

But wait, there's more: In a post asking fans to vote for Taylor at the AMAs, the official Taylor Nation X account wrote, "And our town, it looks so sMall from wAy up here. Screamed, 'vote for the chairman' at the night sky!" Yes, that's a twist on a lyric from a Taylor song, but in the post, the letters A-M-A-S are capped.

Given that Taylor has made major announcements during the Grammys and the MTV VMAs in recent years, and given that Taylor is the most-decorated artist in AMA history, it's not unthinkable that she'd use the upcoming show to announce ... something. Stay tuned.

