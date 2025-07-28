Last Chance For Federal Funds

Do you need a cash infusion to recover from that terrible tornado that hit Pinellas County last month?

Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida

Today is the last day to apply low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25th. Go to the Pinellas County Largo Public Library — 120 Central Park Dr until 4 pm. The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

