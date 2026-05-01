Lady Gaga's 'Prada' songs arrive as she hits touring milestone

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The MAYHEM Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lady Gaga has just achieved something only four other female artists have done before her.

She hit #1 on Billboard's monthly Top Tours chart for March, thanks to some of the final shows of her Mayhem Ball tour, which wrapped on April 13. In March she took in $45.6 million over 12 shows, playing for over 154,000 fans. The only other female artists who've been #1 on that chart, which started in 2019, are Pink, Spice Girls, Beyoncé and Shakira.

And in case you're wondering about Taylor Swift, she never topped the chart because she didn't officially release box office figures for her Eras Tour.

As previously reported, Gaga's Mayhem Ball, plus the extra shows she played in Mexico and Singapore before the official tour started, earned a total of $419.5 million in 12 months. It's now one of the top 10 highest grossing tours by women, according to Billboard, and one of the highest-grossing pop tours ever.

In other Gaga news, we've got two new songs from her to listen to, thanks to The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, which is out now. In addition to her collab with Doechii, "Runway," you can now hear "Shape of a Woman" and "Glamorous Life." She worked on the songs with her MAYHEM collaborators.

And in one final bit of news, on Thursday the performing rights organization ASCAP named Gaga's Bruno Mars Grammy-winning duet "Die with a Smile" its Pop Music Song of the Year.

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