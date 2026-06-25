Lady Gaga tops Spotify playlists for Pride 2026

It's Pride Month, so here's a question: If you were putting together a Pride playlist, which song by which artist would be first on your list? If you said "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga, a lot of people agree with you.

Spotify has released a list of the top songs and artists on listeners' Pride playlists this year, and "Born This Way" is the most-added song across all those playlists on the platform. The most-added artist overall is also Lady Gaga.

After "Born This Way," the second most popular Pride playlist song is "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross, followed by Cher's "Believe." Here's the rest of the top 10:

4. "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston

5. "Vogue" by Madonna

6. "Dancing Queen" by ABBA

7. "I Kissed A Girl" by Katy Perry

8. "Dancing On My Own" by Robyn

9. "Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)" by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

10. "Toxic" by Britney Spears

As for the top artists added to Pride playlists, the second most popular is Madonna, followed by Ariana Grande. Here's the rest of the top 10:

4. Britney Spears

5. Katy Perry

6. Beyoncé

7. Whitney Houston

8. Diana Ross

9. Kylie Minogue

10. Dua Lipa

Spotify also split out popular Pride tracks by users' ages. For example, Gen Z listeners really like "Red Wine Supernova" by Chappell Roan, while millennials tended to choose Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam." And Gen X listeners went with "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls, "Freedom! '90" by George Michael and "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge.

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