Lady Gaga stops Tokyo concert to speak out: 'My heart is aching'

Lady Gaga paused her concert in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 29 to speak out about recent events in Minneapolis and in the U.S.

During the portion of her Mayhem Ball show where she performs solo on piano, Gaga told the crowd, "I want to take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important to me. Something important to people all over the world and especially in America right now."

As documented in fan-shot video, Gaga continued, "In a couple of days, I'm gonna be heading home and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE."

"I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us," she went on. "I'm also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do."

Gaga then said she wanted to dedicate a song that has "some hope" to "everyone who is suffering, to everyone who's feeling alone and helpless, anyone who's lost a loved one and is it having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near."

Becoming emotional, she added, "I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you're listening to us ask you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country."

She then performed "Come to Mama" from her album Joanne.

The Japanese leg of Gaga's tour ends Jan. 30. She's nominated for seven awards at Sunday night's Grammys, including album of the year for Mayhem and song and record of the year for "Abracadabra."

