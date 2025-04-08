Lady Gaga sets first-ever Australia stadium dates

When she's done in North America and Europe, Lady Gaga will cause Mayhem Down Under.

The "Abracadabra" star has announced her first Australian shows in 11 years, and her first-ever stadium shows in that country. The dates kick off Dec. 5 — in the middle of Australian summer — at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, followed by a Dec. 9 show in Brisbane and a Dec. 12 show in Sydney.

We'll get our first look at Gaga's live concept for her Mayhem album on April 11, when she headlines Coachella; she'll also perform at the festival April 18. After that, she'll head to Mexico City for stadium dates April 26 and April 27, followed by a massive free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4. That'll be followed by four stadium shows in Singapore.

Gaga scales things down for the North American leg of the tour, which will only be playing in arenas. That launches with three shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas July 16.

