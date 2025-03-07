Lady Gaga releases 'Mayhem,' confirms tour info is "probably coming soon"

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem is here, and she got fans hyped for it Thursday night by holding a press conference exclusively for her fans.

Pre-recorded and streamed on Spotify, the event featured Gaga sitting in front of a room of about 200 Little Monsters in New York City and taking questions randomly.

One of the first questions asked produced a good summation of the album. Noting that last year, Gaga released Harlequin, an album inspired by the character she portrayed in Joker: Folie à Deux, the fan asked, "If Mayhem had a character that you constructed it for, who would it be?"



"The lady you've known for 20 years," Gaga smiled, as fans cheered. "I think that Mayhem for me, is actually this integration of who I am in real life and who I am onstage, and how I really started to celebrate bringing those two things together. Two things that don't really go together, actually. Turns out, that's the whole me."

When another fan asked when we'd hear about a Mayhem tour, Gaga reluctantly mumbled, "There'll probably be something soon."

Gaga also reiterated that there will, in fact, be a sequel to her hit with Beyonce, "Telephone," as she first revealed last month, but then added, "I'm not gonna give it all away!" However, she wouldn't commit to Artpop: Act 2, which fans have long been asking for, saying the leftover songs from Artpop just weren't good enough.

Other tidbits from the press conference:

--Her favorite tour was her first one, the Fame Ball.

--Her dream collaborator would have been with John Lennon.

--She'd like to write a Broadway musical one day.

--Her favorite song on the album is "Blade of Grass," which is about her fiancé proposing to her.

--No, she doesn't remember what she whispered to Ariana Grande during their 2020 performance at the VMAs. Yes, the questions did get that specific.

