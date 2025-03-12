Lady Gaga projected to cause 'Mayhem' atop 'Billboard' album chart

Lady Gaga's 2024 album Harlequin, which she described as a "companion album" to her movie Joker: Folie à Deux, peaked at #20 on the Billboard 200 album chart. But her new album Mayhem is projected to return her to the top of the tally, which she last visited in 2020.

According to Billboard, Mayhem is likely to debut at #1 on the chart with sales in the six figures, and also give Gaga the title of best single-week sales for an album by a female artist of 2025.

Right now, Tate McRae holds that title for her album So Close to What, which sold 177,000 units in its first week of release in February, but Billboard predicts Mayhem has a "good chance" of passing that number. The publication cites the album's good reviews, all the promotion that Gaga has done, and the fact that it's available in many different configurations -- from CD and LP to box set and cassette -- which usually boosts sales.

What's more, Mayhem also includes a Grammy-winning #1 hit, "Die With a Smile," as well as two additional top 40 hits, "Disease" and "Abracadabra."

We should learn on Sunday whether Mayhem does, indeed, cause sales chaos on the chart.

