Lady Gaga on how fiancé has impacted her life: 'Mattering to somebody for just being me ... means a lot'

Now that Lady Gaga is engaged to her fiancé, Michael Polansky, she says her work is a much more fulfilling experience because he's a "real friend."

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Gaga says before she met Michael, "My home used to only be the stage. It was so lonely." She adds, "I think that there's nothing that could bring a tear to my eye ... on a daily basis [more] than knowing that I mean so much to somebody, in a way that isn't about what I'm doing onstage or my song or what I'm wearing."

"It's, like, he’s so grateful if I make him a double decaf espresso over ice because that's his favorite," she laughs. "And mattering to somebody just for being me, like, a girl, that means a lot."

She notes, "He just wants me to be OK and ... he's my real friend. If my fans are wondering anything about my relationship ... it would be that I made a real friend."

In addition, Gaga says being with Michael while making her new album, Mayhem, meant that the music didn't bleed over into her actual life.

"He helped me stay balanced and grounded at home," she says. "While we were making the album together, I didn't fall completely into an abyss of fantasy. I was always able to ... come back to home. And it makes the work better, and it makes me happier."

Gaga tells Zane that Mayhem is "my favorite record in a long time" because "it has some teeth," and she's "really excited" about bringing her new songs to Coachella in April.

"I feel like I'm firing on all my cylinders again ... and I can't wait to see my fans," she says. "And I also can't wait to do it with Michael."

