Lady Gaga going for Emmy glory with 'Wednesday' track

Lady Gaga already has a Sports Emmy on her trophy shelf, but now, she's reportedly aiming for a Primetime Emmy as well.

Variety reports that Gaga is submitting "The Dead Dance," the song she wrote for the Netflix series Wednesday, for Emmy consideration in theoutstanding original music and lyrics category. She co-wrote the song with producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut, and it appears in season 2 episode 7, soundtracking a dance routine performed by the characters of Enid and Agnes.

Last September, Emma Myers and Evie Templeton — who play Enid and Agnes — joined Gaga onstage in London to perform the dance routine while she sang "The Dead Dance." Gaga also made a cameo appearance in season 2 of Wednesday as Rosaline Rotwood, a former teacher at Wednesday's school.

Gaga told the Netflix site Tudum, "The inspiration for 'The Dead Dance' was a breakup, and it's about how we sometimes feel when it's over — how a relationship ending can kill our ability to feel hopeful about love. In the song, I say, 'I'll keep on dancing till I'm dead,' meaning that I'm acknowledging that, and I'm going to keep going. I'm also saying, 'I'm taking the power back.'"

Emmy nominations will be announced July 8.

As for the Sports Emmy Gaga already won, it was for her performance of "Hold My Hand" during the Super Bowl 59 pregame show.

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