Lady Gaga gives mini-concert at YouTube upfront presentation in NYC

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation
By Andrea Dresdale
YouTube's upfront presentation in New York Wednesday — during which advertisers are shown previews of upcoming programming — ended with a Lady Gaga concert.

Variety reports that at the event at Lincoln Center, called Brandcast, Gaga did a five-song set that included "Shallow," plus four tracks from Mayhem: "Abracadabra," "Perfect Celebrity," "How Bad Do You Want Me" and "Vanish." Among the audience members were Gaga's mom, her fiancé and musical collaborator Michael Polansky, and her longtime manager.

"I was so happy they let me sing songs from the album," Gaga told Variety, adding that performing at Lincoln Center was "just magical." Gaga also shared that she's been rehearsing daily for her upcoming Mayhem Ball tour, which starts in July.

The performance isn't actually officially on YouTube, but there's plenty of fan-shot footage out there if you care to seek it out.
Alex Warren also appeared at Brandcast, performing his hit "Ordinary." 

