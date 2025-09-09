Lady Gaga expands MAYHEM Ball tour, shares sweet tribute to fiancé: 'You are MY artist of the year'

Fresh off her MTV VMA wins, Lady Gaga has expanded her MAYHEM Ball tour into 2026.

The new dates start Feb. 14 in Glendale, Arizona, and will feature Gaga returning to New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum for more shows, as well as visiting additional cities including Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., Montreal, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Fort Worth, Texas. She's also rescheduled the recent Miami show that she had to scrap due to vocal issues to March 13.

An artist presale begins Friday at noon local time; you have to sign up via Ticketmaster by Thursday to participate. Other presales start Wednesday and Thursday via Citi and Verizon. The general onsale date is Sept. 15 at noon local time via LiveNation.com.

Meanwhile, Gaga has shared a sweet tribute to her fiancé Michael Polansky, who's also her artistic collaborator. She posted two photos of them together on Instagram and wrote, "Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined. I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy."

She added, "I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me. You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears-- to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive. I love you endlessly."

Gaga goes on to say that having Michael's "creative partnership" is "a love I've never known," concluding, "You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life."

