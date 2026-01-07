Lady Gaga, Elton John receive GLAAD Media Award nominations

Elton John and Lady Gaga are among the nominees for the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which honor LGBTQ visibility in media.

The two artists and close friends are both nominated in the outstanding music artist category, Gaga for her album MAYHEM, and Elton, along with Brandi Carlile, for their joint album Who Believes in Angels? Also nominated is the same category is Maren Morris for her album DREAMSICLE.

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, who put out his debut album last year, is nominated for outstanding breakthrough music artist.

Chappell Roan is tangentially nominated: Her episode of Call Her Daddy, titled Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?, is nominated for outstanding podcast episode.

The 37th GLAAD Media Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5.

