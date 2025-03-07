Lady Gaga asked fiancé about marriage and kids 'on our very first date'

ABC News
By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga has been burned before in love — before her current engagement she had been engaged twice — so it maybe shouldn't come as a surprise that she wanted to make things very clear right away when she began dating her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

In an interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, Gaga said, "I think I wanted marriage and kids more than anything." She said she and Polansky spoke "every single day" on the phone for three weeks "just getting to know each other" before Polansky flew to Las Vegas, where she was doing her residency show, to "take me on our first date."

And on that "very first date," Gaga says, "Before we even sat down, I said, 'Do you want marriage and kids?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I do.' And I said, 'OK, great. Do you want some Champagne?' And he said, 'Sure.'"

"I think I wanted him to know that I was, like, a family girl," Gaga explained.

Describing why Polansky is so special, Gaga says, "He just loves the whole me. I learn a lot from him. He's so supportive. He's got an incredibly kind heart."

He's also a pretty good musical collaborator: He has writing credits on seven songs on her new album, Mayhem, including "Blade of Grass." That song is inspired by how she told him to propose to her one day: by wrapping a blade of grass around her finger.

