Lady Gaga announces stadium show in Mexico

Lady Gaga has yet to announce a full tour in support of her upcoming album, Mayhem, but she's just announced another huge concert.

Following the news that Gaga would play Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 3, she's just confirmed a stadium show in Mexico City on April 26. The show, which will take place at Estadio GNP Seguros, is Gaga's first Mexican stadium show in 13 years. She last played Mexico City on her Born This Way Ball tour in 2012.

"¡Viva La MAYHEM! We're coming back," Gaga wrote on Instagram.

A presale connected to Banamex, the second-largest bank in Mexico, starts March 6; tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. local time via ticketmaster.com.mx or at the venue box office.

Mayhem, featuring "Die With a Smile" and "Abracadabra," is out on Friday. On Saturday, Gaga will be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She'll headline Coachella on April 11 and April 18.

